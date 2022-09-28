Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from THU 3:23 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Sarasota County
10
River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:45 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from THU 12:25 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Rip Current Statement
from THU 12:36 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 12:25 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 12:25 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Tampa Bay waters
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM

Mars debuts M&M's Purple character: ‘I'm Just Gonna Be Me'

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 3:35PM
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
f6cbce8a-image (6) article

For the first time in a decade, M&M’S is expanding its iconic crew with the introduction of a new character - Purple - a permanent addition as the brand seeks to use the power of fun to help more people feel they belong. (Credit: Mars, Incorporat

Expand

NEWARK, N.J. - For the first time in a decade, a new M&M’s character is making its debut and joining the iconic candy cast.

Mars, Inc. introduced the Purple M&M’s character Wednesday. 

The company said her purpose is to represent acceptance and inclusivity. She’s also known for her self-expression, self-awareness, authenticity, and confidence.

RELATED: Lil Nas X, M&Ms release limited edition candy packs

"Mars is thrilled to debut the newest member of the M&M'S cast of characters to the world. There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self. Our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique," Jane Hwang, Global Vice President at Mars Wrigley said in a news release. "Our purpose story is just getting started and the introduction of our newest M&M'S spokescandy is the next chapter, as the brand continues to delight fans with fun in a way only M&M'S can."

Along with her debut, the company said the Purple M&M has also released her first music single and video titled, "I'm Just Gonna Be Me." 

The song will be available on all major music streaming platforms and will support inclusivity in arts and music. Mars said for every stream, a one-dollar donation (up to five hundred thousand dollars) will be made to Sing for Hope, a non-profit aimed at promoting inclusivity. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 





 