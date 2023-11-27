Mobile home catches fire in Lutz, 1 displaced: HCFR

article

A mobile home on Martha Circle in Lutz caught on fire Monday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Just before noon, firefighters say they received multiple 911 calls from individuals reporting that the home was on fire. According to callers, the fire was spreading from the air conditioner unit.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Fire crews say they saw a column of smoke from a distance. According to first responders, firefighters confirmed that the home was on fire and began knocking the blaze down from the home's exterior.

The fire was extinguished within 25 minutes, according to crews.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Officials say no one was inside the home at the time. Additional crews supplied the first fire engine that arrived with water and helped fight the flames, according to authorities.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

HCFR says no first responders or civilians were injured. HCFR's Investigations Unit is investigating to determine the cause of the fire, according to firefighters.

Officials say the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced adult.