Heights Drive-Thru, a modernized drive-thru convenience store, opens in Tampa's Seminole Heights

The Brief Heights Drive-Thru is officially open for business at 6505 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa. The store previously operated for decades as the Florida Drive-In. A grand opening event is set for Saturday, June 14, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



If you're hungry and don't feel like walking into a typical grocery or convenience store, Tampa's Seminole Heights is the place for you to roll through.

What they're saying:

The store previously operated for decades as the Florida Drive-In, where Frank Albert was a regular customer.

"I remember racing over here in the middle of cooking on Thanksgiving to get canned cranberries," Albert told FOX 13. "I always appreciated that I could call up and see if they had something, and they usually did, so I was here all the time."



So it's safe to say, Albert and his friend/business partner, Chris Brown, jumped at the opportunity to buy it when the previous owner decided to sell.

Officially getting the keys on May 1, the duo and their families quickly worked to give it a retro makeover, a new name, and a modernized concept before opening just a few weeks later.

"We focus on serving up locally made coffee, foods, bread, ice cream, milk, Tampa merch, you name it," Albert explained. "But we also have your typical convenience store items."

Customers can even opt for their more creative treats, like coffee with a donut and breakfast bar that sit on top of the cup, or milk and cereal test tube shooters.

The store will also start offering some hot food items this week.

Local perspective:

The establishment fits right into Seminole Heights' growing reputation — sitting in close proximity to trendy restaurants, Sunday markets, cozy cafés, and breweries that have popped up across town.

They will now be open every day from 7 a.m. until at least 10 p.m. Albert told FOX 13 that if they notice they are busy a little later than that, they don't mind staying up longer.

What you can do:

You can also join them at their celebratory market party for their grand opening on Saturday, June 14, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will feature free car washes while you wait in line, mystery giveaways to the first 75 cars in line, and vendor pop-ups from businesses whose items they sell on a regular basis.

The full menu will be available online beginning Wednesday night. To view it once it's activated, click here.

