Monkey spotted picking oranges outside Florida home

A monkey has been spotted picking oranges outside of a Florida home this weekend.

A St. Augustine resident, Colleen Sokol, said that she spotted monkeys in her backyard on Sunday morning. She was just moving through her backyard when she saw it moving about in the trees. After taking some photos, she said that the monkey went back into the nature preserve but an hour later, he was back and taking oranges from Sokol's tree.

Sokol said that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has been notified of the monkeys. She said that if the animal becomes a nuisance, their development can hire a trapper. In the meantime, they have nicknamed the monkey 'Curious George.' She said that she is not concerned about the monkey and is more concerned with the rattlesnakes and cottonmouths around her yard.

However, with that said, she told FOX 35 that she also does not intend on feeding it or getting close.

FOX 35 is working to confirm that these are the same monkeys that have invaded the Silver Springs area of Ocala. Scientists say there is a growing population of rhesus macaques there and that their population will double by 2022 unless state officials intervene.

The growing population problem began in the 1930s when the original six rhesus macaques were released onto a small island in the Silver River, which is now part of the Silver Springs State Park today. The initial purpose was to create a tourist attraction. It turned out the rhesus macaques are strong swimmers and escaped into the woods. More were brought in to replace them, but they also left. By the 1980s, there were hundreds of them. In 2018, the Florida Fish and Wildlife began prohibiting people from feeding the monkeys due to fears that the species, not native to the state, could spread herpes.

