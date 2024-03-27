More Americans return from Haiti at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday

Amid Haiti's escalating crisis marked by gang violence, Florida's Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) continues its rescue efforts.

On Tuesday, 28 Floridians were safely repatriated from the island nation, bringing the total number of Americans rescued by FDEM to 90. Families and children constitute the majority of this group.

Led by Executive Director Kevin Guthrie, the evacuees cleared customs earlier this evening and were welcomed at the FDEM reception area in the airport's lower level.

Overwhelmed with relief, a father, separated from his two children for three weeks, expressed gratitude. FDEM plans to bring another flight of Haitian rescues into Orlando tomorrow night, with the potential to double tonight's rescue numbers, pending successful execution, according to Executive Director Guthrie.