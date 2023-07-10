More money needed for proposed MacDill Air Force Base commuter ferry service

New numbers show the price tag for the proposed MacDill Air Force Base commuter ferry service is now over $75 million.

According to the report, which will be presented to Hillsborough County commissioners Wednesday, the 2021 cost estimate was over $50 million. Citing inflation, the project’s new projected cost is over $75 million.

If approved, the ferry service would take air force base employees from a new terminal in Gibsonton to the base during peak morning and afternoon commuter hours. Outside of rush hour, it would connect downtown Tampa, downtown St. Pete, and southern Hillsborough County, similar to the Cross Bay Ferry.

"We're about to receive the budget on Wednesday," Hillsborough County District 7 Commissioner Joshua Wostal said. "If this is going to be a feasible project for Hillsborough County, then we need to start budgeting for it now."

The cost went up $25 million dollars for the proposed MacDill Air Force Base.

Wostal told FOX 13 he asked for the project update, which commissioners are expected to discuss around 10:30 a.m. according to Wednesday’s agenda.

The report says the county will be responsible for providing and securing capital infrastructure funding for the vessels, transit vehicles, and site infrastructure while another company, HMS Ferries, will operate and maintain the ferry service.

"I need to get more answers," Wostal said. "But if it is true that we are 100 percent at risk, then that does not sound like a public-private partnership. That sounds like we're subsidizing all the risk for a private company to be able to profit. That doesn't sound like a partnership to me."

Wostal also wonders how people will move around once they get on base.

Proponents of the ferry say it’ll alleviate traffic on already congested roads.

"This is a pedestrian ferry. Not a vehicle ferry," Wostal said. "I served on MacDill for almost five years. It's a massive base. You can't feasibly walk around from a port that's on the east side of MacDill, but you’re stationed on the west side of MacDill."

Last August, commissioners approved funds to help fast-track this new commuter line. Wostal hopes Wednesday’s discussion will include a more detailed breakdown of financial responsibility.

"My current understanding is that the taxpayers would be 100 percent at risk: If that truly is the agreement, then there's absolutely no way I'll support that," Wostal said.

Proponents of the new ferry argue it’ll alleviate traffic on already congested roadways and make it easier for air force base employees to get to work.

"MacDill Air Force Base is appreciative of the dedicated efforts from the Tampa community to help improve the quality of life for our personnel that include partnered initiatives that increase the accessibility, efficiency, and affordability of commuting to and from MacDill Air Force Base," Captain Danielle Hudson, Chief of Public Affairs for the 6th Air Refueling Wing, said in a statement Monday.

Last year, 85 percent of MacDill air force base employees surveyed – who lived in southern Hillsborough County – said their drive is longer than 40 minutes. 90 percent said they would use the ferry and that it would make a big difference.