More than 25 parrots stolen from Punta Gorda rescue group

More than 25 parrots were stolen by thieves from a parrot rescue group in Punta Gorda. With parrots being pricey exotic birds, police believe they could be sold anywhere in the Tampa Bay area.

The Parrot Outreach Society takes in parrots who need a second chance, but on Tuesday the non-profit was targeted by thieves.

"We were in shock. We’re just in shock. We couldn’t believe that somebody would hit a rescue," said Susan Jennings, the executive director of Parrot Outreach Society.

Twenty-eight parrots were stolen from their cages at the rescue. Jennings said bird feathers were everywhere, so the birds gave the thieves a hard time.

She said Tuesday between 2-3 a.m., someone cut the power, rendering surveillance cameras useless and got in through the back door.

"I'm sure they cased us. I’m sure they knew where all the birds were that they wanted, and they had a shopping list and they took what they wanted," Jennings said.

Cockatoos, Amazons, Conures and African Gray Parrot were all stolen form the non-profit. The crime has been reported to the Punta Gorda Police Department.

Officers are asking exotic bird and pet dealers in Florida to be on the lookout for suspicious individuals selling birds and report any suspicious activity they may come across. They believe the birds could be sold anywhere.

"It had to have been more than two people doing this. I hope they go to jail," said Jennings.

Parrot Outreach Society volunteers are devastated. Each of the birds were rescues, many of which have health problems, and some are even missing legs and feet.

Jennings said each volunteer has a special relationship with each bird, and the group works to familiarize the birds with people again in a safe environment. She also said the rescue works heard to find the right people for the birds, so they can adopt them out to safe homes.

Jennings is concerned those who took the birds may only want them for breeding purposes.

Each bird is worth anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

"Money. It’s the only motivation I can think of," Jennings said.

She is hopeful a $20,000 reward will help return the birds back to the non-profit.

"I'm afraid for their lives I’m afraid a lot of them are old. They can’t breed. I’m just afraid for them," she said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.