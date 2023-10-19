The Choir Of Man musical immerses audience into lively British pub experience

article

In a fusion of music, camaraderie, and British pub culture, The Choir Of Man has taken center stage at the Straz Center in Tampa.

Audiences are transported to the heart of a lively British pub experience, where talented performers blend harmonious tunes with captivating storytelling.

This unique musical, known for its infectious energy and audience engagement, has become a must-see event in the Tampa Bay area.

"As we say, the energy balance is between us as a nine, and it also very much bounces in and out to the audience. It’s that wonderful feedback loop where we feed off them, they feed off us, and when everything is just right, it’s a heck of a good time," shared lead actor Richard Lock.

With its foot-stomping melodies and heartfelt performances, The Choir Of Man promises an unforgettable night out for music enthusiasts and theater lovers alike.

The musical also offers audience members free beer.

Free beer is another thing that makes the experience unique.

"Right from the very beginning, unlike most shows that you will see, there’s no curtain and there’s no fourth wall. So, as soon as you enter the space, you are in our pub. We welcome you to be a part of our gang and one of the guys," said Lock.

The musical, featuring a talented cast of actors, singers, and dancers, will continue to grace the Straz Center’s stage until Dec. 10.

Audience members feel immersed in the story.

"Everyone here excels at a particular thing – we’ve got world-class guitarists, piano players, and a tap dancer. So, every song that we explore in the pub, usually that person will take the lead and showcase their particular talent. It’s a constant weaving tapestry of all of us in and out of each other," explained Lock.

The Choir Of Man offers an experience that is not solely for musical theater fans. For more information, click here.