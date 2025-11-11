Mote Marine commemorates Veterans Day with 'Combat Wounded Warrior Challenge Dive'

The Brief A group of three veterans with the Combat Wounded Warrior Challenge dove with the American flag at MOTE SEA Aquarium. The three are part of a larger group which helps with research and coral reef restoration in the Florida Keys. Mote says the goal is to help give veterans purpose and a place to thrive.



Mote Marine commemorated Veterans Day with the Combat Wounded Warrior Challenge Dive.

What we know:

A group of veterans with Combat Wounded Warrior Challenge, a division of Operation No Person Left Behind Outdoors, geared up in dive suits and brought a special moment for Mote SEA guests in Sarasota.

It was a moment to honor and celebrate those who've served our country. The partnership extends outside the aquarium where veterans are working to help save Florida's coral reef system.

It was the first dive at Mote SEA Aquarium for a group of veterans.

"The comrade for us has been amazing. In that, a lot of us come back from our service, either injured or not having a purpose at all. Being able to give back to something that is greater than ourselves has brought many of us together," said Ret. U.S. Airforce Lt. Colonel Andrew Lourake.

Lourake has joined Mote in the past, as the Combat Wounded Warrior Challenge works to help with research and coral reef restoration in the Florida Keys.

"We just got back from a trip in October where we spent a week in the nursery both on land and offshore. When the week was over, we were spent. It was hard work. We did over 250 dives and every one of the 14 of us said when are we going back next?"," he said.

Why you should care:

Mote President and Ceo Dr. Michael Crosby said the partnership not only gives veterans purpose, but a new mission to continue.

"We are celebrating all that our veterans have done to give us our freedom here in this nation, the sacrifices they have made and the new mission that the combat wounded veteran challenge has with Mote Marine laboratory in resorting to our coral reef ecosystems, so our future generations can enjoy them," said Dr. Crosby.

For Ret. U.S. Army Specialist Charles Lemon, a moment shared with his son, brought him the utmost joy.

"To have my 2-year-old son here on the other side of the glass. To see his dad was a core memory for me. I hope it’s a core memory for him," said Lemon.

Retired U.S. Army 1st Sgt. John Boarders proudly held the American flag underwater.

The three veterans sacrificed much and continue to serve their communities through helping our reefs survive.

"I've always wanted to do some sort of aquarium dive, the fact that it’s done right here in the greater Tampa area makes it easier. To be able to partner up with our Mote family, and it’s on veterans’ day, it doesn’t really get any better than that," said Boarders.

Lemon agreed.

"The Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge and No Person Left Behind kind of brings, as he said, a family together, and we are one big family, and now we have this purpose of saving the environment," said Lemon.

What's next:

Mote has partnered with the Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge for 14 years. The mission remains to help veterans, no matter what, in their struggle to overcome adversity and thrive.