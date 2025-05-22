Mote Marine's largest single snook release happens in waters of Sarasota

The Brief Recreational salt water fishing brings in around $10 million each year to the state of Florida. One of the top five sought-out species fishermen are looking to hook is snook. The 3,000 juvenile snook released into Phillippi Creek are a part of 28,000 snook that have been released throughout the last 2 weeks in Sarasota Bay.



Recreational salt water fishing brings in around $10 million each year to the state of Florida.

One of the top five sought-out species fishermen are looking to hook is snook.

Every year, the snook population faces threats.

Mote Marine Laboratory has been working for more than 20 years to make sure populations thrive.

They’ve hit a record-breaking milestone this week.

Taken out by buckets and released in Phillippi Creek.

Juvenile snook gives Dr.Ryan Schloesser, the program manager for Fisheries, Ecology and Enhancement with Mote Marine Laboratory, hope.

"Snook are susceptible to red tides and cold stuns that can cause mass mortality. There’s also a lot of fishing pressure on snook. So we want to be able to release juvenile snook to keep those fisheries healthy," said Schloesser.

The 3,000 juvenile snook released into Phillippi Creek are a part of 28,000 snook that have been released throughout the last 2 weeks in Sarasota Bay. Making it the largest release in the program’s history.

"It’s really the culmination of not just the eight or nine months of rearing these fish, but it’s the culmination of 10 years of effort to get to this point where we could put out such a large number of fish and help out our local fisheries," said Schloesser.

Each release site is hand-picked for its conditions.

They often include areas with mangrove-lined shorelines and protected coves with habitat and a food source for the growing snook.

"All of our tidal creek systems are really productive. These are natural nursery habitats for wild juvenile snook. We are kind of putting our hatchery snook in the right places that you would expect wild juveniles at this particular time at this particular size," he said.

It can take between four and six years before the juvenile snook can be seen on your fishing line.

Each one that navigates its way to adulthood is a promising sign for years and generations to come.

"It’s about having healthy ecosystems, and it’s about having people being able to connect with the waters in their backyard," said Schloesser.

