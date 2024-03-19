Mote partnering with groups in Taiwan to expand heat-resiliency coral research

Last summer, water temperatures hit above 100 degrees in some locations in the Florida Keys, causing bleaching and an evacuation of lab grown corals.

"No matter where coral reefs exist in the world, they are dealing with all of these challenges," said Dr. Michael Crosby, President and CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

To try and stop or at least limit future adverse impacts, Mote Marine Laboratory has partnered with three science-focused groups in Taiwan and the U.S.: Delta Environmental and Educational Foundation, National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium and National Museum of Marine Science and Technology.

They will work toward a collaboration on heat-resilient coral research and restoration.

"One of the most significant challenges to corals and their continued vitality and actually to be able to restore them and bring them back from this brink of extinction is dealing with some impacts of climate change," said Dr. Crosby.

READ: 'They just started a fire:' 2 arrested after street takeover at busy Tampa intersection

Mote Marine Laboratory said the genetic makeup of corals, also known as coral genotypes, they’ve worked with survived and even thrived in some cases.

"The focal point for the restoration innovations and the partnership we have is on genetic resiliency, which is really what mote has pioneered in terms of changing the paradigm of coral restoration," he said.

They plan to combine research on different types of coral genotypes from both countries.

"They have some very interesting situations there that we can learn a lot about genetic-based tolerance or resiliency, especially increasing ocean temperatures and changing ocean temperatures," said Dr. Crosby.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

The partnership will also work with connecting community scientists and high school students from the two countries, for the future of corals.

It is knowledge that could go a long way toward saving the world’s coral reefs.

"We will have a knowledge exchange, if you will, between the two different groups of scientists and innovative technology programs to help train individuals and communities all around the world," said Dr. Crosby.