Expand / Collapse search

Mote scientists hope red tide research leads to improved predictions

By
Published 
Sarasota
FOX 13 News

SARASOTA, Fla. - Dr. Cynthia Heil at Mote Marine Laboratory is working on predicting a red tide bloom from start to finish.

"We are very good at predicting the movement of blooms based on the physics of the system," she said. 

How red tide ends, though, is a question that remains unanswered. 

"The longer-term predictions, like when a bloom will end, we are not there yet, but this is the sort of knowledge that we need to get there," Heil continued.

That insight could come from a five-year study she's working on, funded by NOAA's ECOHAB. 

Red tide through the decades: Still a mystery
slideshow

Red tide through the decades: Still a mystery

Florida summers are remembered for many things, both good and bad. On our coast, they're sometimes remembered for red tide. 

Dr. Heil is looking into the dynamics of red tide blooms, how they expand and how they end. 

Lab work and records dating back to 1952 have given her insight. 

"We see two patterns in blooms ending," she explained. "One is they just decrease in place, and the other is they are slowly transported south and then west into the Central Gulf."

Patches of red tide detected along Florida's west coast
slideshow

Patches of red tide detected along Florida's west coast

The yellow dots on the FWC red tide map have caught the attention of scientists along the West Coast of Florida. Doctor Cynthia Heil, the director of the Red Tide Institute at Mote Marine, is keeping a close eye on them. 

Once a system is able to predict how or when a bloom will end, Dr. Heil believes it'll help out in a number of ways. 

"These blooms have such huge environmental and economic impacts and having that sort of knowledge goes a long way toward mitigating both of these. Whether it’s marine mortalities, the state can better prepare, and if it’s economic impacts, all the local businesses will be better prepared too." 

Red tide FAQ: What is it, and where does it come from?
slideshow

Red tide FAQ: What is it, and where does it come from?

Red tide is nothing new to Florida, but the bloom that we’re seeing in 2018 is considered one of the worst in recent memory, according to many experts.  

Getting there will take continued research and time. 

"It's a bit like predicting the weather or a hurricane. We are very good at short-term predictions; the goal is a longer term prediction and that’s much, much more challenging," she added. 
 