Mothballs found scattered at St. Pete Beach nesting site one week before protected birds arrive

The Brief Hundreds, possibly thousands, of mothballs were found at a St. Pete Beach nesting site for protected black skimmers. Experts say the pesticide-filled balls release toxic fumes and could harm birds, the ecosystem, and even people. Volunteers cleaned up the area as businesses now offer a reward for information in the case.



Environmental advocates are raising alarms after what they call a deliberate act of sabotage at a key shorebird nesting site, just days before the protected birds are expected to arrive to nest.

The backstory:

Officials say mothballs were scattered across a section of St. Pete Beach, where black skimmers, a protected species in Florida, typically nest starting May 1.

Mothballs contain pesticides designed for enclosed spaces and release toxic fumes when exposed to the open air. Experts warn they should never be used outdoors, especially in sensitive habitats.

Volunteers and bird stewards spent hours Monday removing the mothballs from the sand to reduce the risk to wildlife.

Why you should care:

Black skimmers nest directly on open sand, making them especially vulnerable to disturbances.

Environmental advocates say exposure to toxic chemicals could harm not only the birds but the broader ecosystem and even beachgoers.

There’s also concern a child could mistake a mothball for candy, posing a serious health risk.

What they're saying:

Lisa Reich, president and CEO of the Coastal Wildlife Advocacy Group, says the act is especially troubling ahead of nesting season.

She describes protecting the birds as "a constant fight," noting ongoing concerns about human activity disrupting fragile habitats.

Local residents echoed that frustration, calling the situation "disgusting" and "ridiculous."

Local perspective:

Volunteers quickly mobilized to clean up the site, working to remove as many mothballs as possible before the birds arrive.

At the same time, local businesses and residents are offering a reward for information that could lead to whoever is responsible.

Businesses pledging money toward the reward include: Mullens Plants and Palms, Suncoast Water Sports, Twisted Tiki, Riptides, Squid Ink Tattoo, Dune Savers, Florida Tiki Tours, and Suncoast Tattoos.

Organizers say more businesses may join as the effort grows.

What's next:

The city of St. Pete Beach says it is working with state and environmental partners as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.