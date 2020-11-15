Mother of 2 fatally shot in St. Petersburg

article

Arnieceia Milton, 23, was shot and killed early Sunday morning in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. outside the Dread Pros & More salon.

Detectives say a crowd gathered in the 1600 block of 16th St. S. and they believe shots were fired during an argument between two people.

Milton was hit by gunfire and taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where she was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, Milton, a mother of two, was an innocent bystander and was not involved in the argument.

Police are asking everyone who was present and/or witnessed the shooting to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP-411 to remain anonymous.

