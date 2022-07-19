Motorcyclist dead following crash in Indian Shores

Pinellas County deputies say speed appears to be a factor after a motorcyclist collided with a guardrail and later passed away.

On Monday night, investigators said 49-year-old Ferdinando Abbondante was heading east on the entrance ramp of the Park Boulevard Bridge when he approached slower traffic. They said he passed a vehicle on the left side, but when he merged back into the lanes, he crashed into a guardrail and was ejected from his 2013 Yamaha R6 Motorcycle.

Abbondante was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Officials said it appears speed was a factor, and it is unknown as of Tuesday morning whether he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Investigators did not say if Abbondante was wearing a helmet.