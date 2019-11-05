Motorcyclist died after 78-year-old driver pulled in front of him on Dale Mabry, troopers say

article

A motorcyclist died following a traffic crash on Dale Mabry Highway on Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a 78-year-old driver was exiting the parking lot of a building at 7814 of Dale Mabry. Around the same time, 31-year-old Eric Frisco Diaz was heading south on the major roadway on his Suzuki motorcycle.

Troopers said the driver’s 2013 Toyota Rav4 turned left into the path of Diaz. The front of his motorcycle collided into the Toyota.

Diaz passed away at the scene, troopers said. Charges are possible.

The elderly driver and his 34-year-old passenger had minor injuries.

