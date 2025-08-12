Motorcyclist dies after colliding with disabled car on Auburndale overpass, police investigating

The Brief The Auburndale Police Department has released details about a crash that killed a motorcyclist on August 2. They say the victim collided with a car that had just crashed on the Magnolia/McKean Street overpass. Auburndale police are asking anyone who may have video or information to come forward and call them at 863-965-5555.



The Auburndale Police Department has released more information about a crash that killed a motorcyclist early in the morning on August 2.

Investigators say that the driver of a sedan was approaching the Magnolia/McKean Street overpass in Auburndale when he lost control of the sedan and crashed on the overpass.

Surveillance video shows the man attempting to move his car off the road.

As vehicles maneuvered around the disabled car in the westbound inside lane, police say 43-year-old Michael Markle collided with the sedan and was pronounced dead at the scene.

What you can do:

With multiple vehicles at the scene before and after the crash, Auburndale police are asking anyone who may have video or information to come forward and call them at 863-965-5555.

