Deadly crash closes stretch of I-4 in Polk County

A deadly crash has shut down the eastbound side of I-4 in Polk County early Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, crews responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. along I-4 at Exit 28 (Memorial Blvd.) in Lakeland.

Traffic is being diverted at Memorial Blvd. as the investigation unfolds.

What we don't know:

No further details on the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.