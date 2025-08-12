Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash closes stretch of I-4 in Polk County

Updated  August 12, 2025 5:23am EDT
Polk County
The Brief

    • The eastbound side of I-4 is shut down in Polk County after a deadly crash early Tuesday.
    • It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. along I-4 at Exit 28 (Memorial Blvd.) in Lakeland.
    • No further details on the crash have been released.

LAKELAND, Fla. - A deadly crash has shut down the eastbound side of I-4 in Polk County early Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, crews responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. along I-4 at Exit 28 (Memorial Blvd.) in Lakeland.

Traffic is being diverted at Memorial Blvd. as the investigation unfolds.

Courtesy: Florida 511.

What we don't know:

No further details on the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Department of Transportation via Florida 511.

