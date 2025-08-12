Deadly crash closes stretch of I-4 in Polk County
LAKELAND, Fla. - A deadly crash has shut down the eastbound side of I-4 in Polk County early Tuesday.
What we know:
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, crews responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. along I-4 at Exit 28 (Memorial Blvd.) in Lakeland.
Traffic is being diverted at Memorial Blvd. as the investigation unfolds.
Courtesy: Florida 511.
What we don't know:
No further details on the crash have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Department of Transportation via Florida 511.