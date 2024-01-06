Motorcyclist dies after colliding with 2 cars during Hernando County crash: FHP

article

A 40-year-old Wesley Chapel man died early Saturday morning after a crash on Mariner Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 2 a.m., troopers say the 40-year-old was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle north on Mariner Boulevard as a Mercedes CLK320 being driven by a 28-year-old Tampa man was headed south.

A 20-year-old Weeki Wachee woman was driving a Nissan Altima behind the motorcycle, according to FHP.

Officials say the motorcyclist turned left into the path of the Mercedes at the intersection of Landover Boulevard.

After colliding with the Mercedes, the motorcycle was propelled back into the northbound lanes and hit the Nissan, according to authorities.

FHP says the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, but the two drivers were not injured.