Motorcyclist dies after crash in Auburndale, police investigating

The Auburndale Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Sunday evening at the intersection of Havendale Blvd. and 42nd St.

The backstory:

Investigators say that the driver of an SUV crossed into the same lane as a motorcyclist while turning south onto 42nd St.

That's when the motorcycle slammed into the back passenger side of the SUV, ejecting the motorcyclist.

The victim, 36-year-old Jeremy Varney, was driving a green Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Havendale Blvd. when the crash happened around 7 p.m. He died at the scene.

The 52-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash, police say.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the investigation to contact the Auburndale Police Department at 863-965-5555.

