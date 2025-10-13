Motorcyclist dies after crash in Auburndale, police investigating
AUBURNDALE, Fla. - The Auburndale Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Sunday evening at the intersection of Havendale Blvd. and 42nd St.
The backstory:
Investigators say that the driver of an SUV crossed into the same lane as a motorcyclist while turning south onto 42nd St.
That's when the motorcycle slammed into the back passenger side of the SUV, ejecting the motorcyclist.
The victim, 36-year-old Jeremy Varney, was driving a green Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Havendale Blvd. when the crash happened around 7 p.m. He died at the scene.
The 52-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash, police say.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the investigation to contact the Auburndale Police Department at 863-965-5555.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Auburndale Police Department.