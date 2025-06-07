Motorcyclist dies after crash on I-4 near US-301, FHP says

The Brief A motorcyclist from Orlando is dead after a crash on I-4 near US-301 early on Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the 39-year-old victim was heading east on a Yamaha motorcycle when he moved into the inside lane and collided with the back of an Audi Q7. I-4, near the Florida State Fairgrounds, was closed down for several hours on Saturday morning as crews worked to clear the scene.



A motorcyclist from Orlando died after a crash on I-4 near US-301 early on Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers say the 39-year-old victim was heading east on a Yamaha motorcycle when he moved into the inside lane and collided with the back of an Audi Q7.

First responders say the man died at the scene.

The driver of the Audi, a 67-year-old Seminole man, was not injured, according to FHP.

The passengers in the Audi were also not injured.

I-4, near the Florida State Fairgrounds, was closed down for several hours on Saturday morning as crews worked to clear the scene.

What we don't know:

The names of people involved have not been released.

