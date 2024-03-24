Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hernando County: FHP

article

A 30-year-old Spring Hill man died at a local hospital after a crash on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a Kia Soul, driven by a 81-year-old Hudson man, was headed north on Cobblestone Drive around 1:12 p.m.

According to authorities, the Spring Hill man was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle east on Spring Hill Drive. The 81-year-old tried to cross the eastbound lanes of Spring Hills Drive to turn left and travel west on the divided highway, according to FHP.

Troopers say the Kia entered the path of and was hit by the motorcycle.

Officials say the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital which is where he died.

