Motorcyclist dies after speeding, falling from I-275 overpass, troopers say

Florida troopers say a Pinellas Park man on a motorcycle died after falling from a highway ramp in St. Pete.

The deadly crash occurred Sunday around 6:06 p.m. Troopers said the 26-year-old man was speeding while heading north on the Interstate 275 entrance ramp from 54th Avenue South.

That's when he "failed to negotiate a curve," traveled into the outside shoulder, crashed into the concrete barrier wall, and traveled over it. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he fell to the ground below the overpass.

The man, who FHP did not publicly identify, was taken to a hospital where he later passed away.

