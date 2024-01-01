Motorcyclist dies at scene of Inverness crash, driver arrested for DUI: FHP

article

A 27-year-old Floral City man was arrested after a crash in Citrus County Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Tristen Alexander Melichar was driving a Dodge Caravan south on Old Floral City Road around 4:38 p.m. A 45-year-old Inverness man on a Suzuki motorcycle was headed north on the same road, according to troopers.

Just south of Evergreen Loop, authorities say the Dodge crossed the centerline and hit the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, according to FHP.

Troopers say Melichar was impaired and later arrested for DUI manslaughter and taken to the Citrus County Jail.