Motorcyclist killed, driver hospitalized after crash in Clearwater: Officials

A 20-year-old Clearwater man died at Mease Dunedin Hospital after being involved in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officials say Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of a crash in the 1700 block of Belcher Road.

First responders say the crash was reported at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

READ: 21-year-old woman killed, motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Tarpon Springs: Police

The 20-year-old was riding a motorcycle when the crash happened, according to officials.

Authorities say the driver of the car involved in the crash had minor injuries and was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.