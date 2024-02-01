Motorcyclist killed in Pinellas County crash

A New Port Richey man lost his life early Thursday morning in a motorcycle crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old man was traveling southbound on East Lake Road on a Yamaha R6 motorcycle at a high rate of speed around 5:10 a.m. when he tried to pass a Dodge Ram Pickup truck just south of Keystone Road.

As the motorcyclist tried to overtake the truck, troopers say he collided with the back of it.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 67-year-old man from Port Richey, was not injured in the crash, according to FHP.

