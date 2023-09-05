Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Polk County, FHP says

article

On Tuesday morning, a 31-year-old Winter Haven man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 17-92, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed on Dyson Road when it crossed into the path of a motorcycle.

As a result, the motorcycle struck the side of the SUV, FHP said.

FHP says the driver of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries.