Motorcyclist killed in St. Pete crash: Police

A motorcyclist was killed in a St. Pete crash late Tuesday night, according to police.

According to the St. Pete Police Department, at 9 p.m., a motorcycle crashed with a vehicle at 5th Avenue North and 34th Street North.

The motorcyclist, who police said was male, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle stayed on the scene.

The entire intersection was shut down in that area until early Wednesday morning.