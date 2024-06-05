Motorcyclist killed in St. Pete crash: Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed in a St. Pete crash late Tuesday night, according to police.
According to the St. Pete Police Department, at 9 p.m., a motorcycle crashed with a vehicle at 5th Avenue North and 34th Street North.
READ: Immersive art experience in St. Petersburg is now called FloridaRAMA
The motorcyclist, who police said was male, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle stayed on the scene.
The entire intersection was shut down in that area until early Wednesday morning.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter