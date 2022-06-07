Multiple cats shot with pellet guns in Hillsborough County mobile home community

Multiple cats have been shot in a Hillsborough County community, and now, animal control is investigating. Officials said someone fired pellets at the cats, and at least three have died from their injuries.

In her free time, Kristy Bush, who has a passion for helping cats, traps, neuters and returns strays in her community. She said there are about 300 stray and community cats in the area near Three Lakes Mobile Home Community in Town 'n' Country.

"They were probably owned at one point," Bush said. "Ninety percent of them have not been spayed or neutered, and they're just let outside."

Bush said since last April, at least five cats have been hit in a string of pellet gun shootings in the mobile home park. She said the most recent one was last week.

"They seem to have rear body injuries, so they would be running away," Bush said.

X-rays showed the pellets lodged in the feline’s legs and abdomens. Three of the cats died from their wounds, and two others were able to recover. The cats that have been shot had names, were fed and cared for by the neighborhood.

"Pearl had to have a leg amputation, unfortunately," Bush said about one of the cats. "We were able to rehab her in a home, and now she's a house cat."

Hillsborough County Animal Control is investigating, and local rescue groups are hoping for justice.

"What these people did to these cats is heartbreaking," said Christine McLarty, the public relations manager for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. "It's traumatizing for many people. It's just, it's heart-wrenching. We just can't fathom who would do this."

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this rash of animal cruelty.

"We know that community is close, and we truly believe somebody saw something," McLarty said. "So we just need them to say something. We need them to be a voice for the voiceless."

If you know anything about the cats that have been shot, or suspect any animal has been abused or neglected, please contact Hillsborough County Animal Control at 813-744-5660.