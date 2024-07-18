Tampa landmark La Segunda marks 109 years since first bakery opened

Iconic Tampa bakery La Segunda celebrated its 109th birthday Thursday.

Founded in 1915 by Juan Moré, the family-owned business is now operated by fourth generation owner, Copeland Moré.

"It's just, it's a landmark, you know?" customer Margie Schramm said.

On Thursday, the bakery celebrated its big anniversary with special prices on Cuban sandwiches and pastries.

"I called my buddy and go, ‘we got to come down here for lunch today!’" customer Ted Kaufer said. "I mean, I like the place anyway, but it was just an added bonus!"

La Segunda’s first location opened in Ybor City around the beginning of World War I by Spaniard Juan Moré, who had learned to bake bread in Cuba.

"This is a family business that stuck around," La Segunda assistant general manager Danika Baro said. "We do go through some changes, but for the most part, we're very stuck to our structure."

La Segunda now has four total locations, including three bakeries in Tampa (Ybor City, Seminole Heights, and Kennedy Blvd.) and one in St. Petersburg.

As the Bay Area continues to grow, residents know they’ll watch restaurants come and go, so customers said Thursday’s birthday celebration was a way to honor La Segunda’s past and celebrate its future.

"Especially with all these other things closing, just goes to show you, when you do things right, you keep on keepin’ on, right?" Kaufer said.

"This is my city, so I like it when we keep things," Schramm added. "Yeah, I like to see things last."

La Segunda’s four bakeries are open 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter