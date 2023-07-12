Multiple injured after Allegiant flight experiences severe turbulence, lands at St. Pete-Clearwater Airport

Four people were injured onboard an Allegiant flight that landed at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport after it experienced severe turbulence Wednesday afternoon.

Allegiant flight 227 took off from Asheville, North Carolina and was heading to PIE when it experienced severe turbulence before landing, the airline confirmed.

The plane was carrying 179 passengers and six crew members during the flight, officials with Allegiant said. The flight was able to land normally and taxi to the gate under its own power.

One of the passengers on the flight described the scene to FOX 13: "It looked like the matrix. The flight attendant floated up to the ceiling then slammed to the ground."

According to Allegiant, airport paramedics met the plane once it landed and assessed two passengers and two flight attendants for injuries. They were all taken to the hospital.

The airline confirmed they are investigating the incident along with the FAA and NTSB.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.