Multiple people injured in Saturday night crash in Lakeland

On Saturday night deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's office responded to a crash that occurred at 5250 S.R. 33 North in Lakeland that involved multiple vehicles.

Upon arriving on the scene, first responders found 45-year-old David Paul of Lakeland deceased.

He was driving a black 2012 Victory motorcycle.

Also involved was a black 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 42-year-old Antoine Diovens of Auburndale and a blue 2006 Scion driven by 35-year-old Tabitha Johnson of Lakeland, according to authorities.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries and have been released.

Based on the evidence and interviews at the scene, Traffic Homicide detectives have determined that Mr. Diovens and Ms. Johnson were driving south on S.R. 3.

Mr.Paul was driving North on S.R. 33 at the same time and appears to have lost control of his motorcycle which laid down on the road and slid into the path of the Malibu, according to authorities.

Ms. Johnson swerved off the roadway to avoid the crash and struck a traffic sign.

The investigation is still ongoing, but excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, according to authorities.

A portion of the roadway was closed for four hours following the incident.







