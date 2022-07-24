Daytona Beach crash: child hurt, others injured after car drives on beach, crashes into ocean

Warning: Some people may find the video above difficult to watch. Viewer discretion advised.

Multiple injures have been reported at Daytona Beach after a driver struck a toll booth and drove onto the beach, before crashing into the ocean, according to Volusia County Beach Patrol.

Spokesperson Tammy Malphurs told FOX 35 that the driver may have experienced a medical episode prior to the crash, though that is still under investigation. She said the driver was approaching the beach from International Speedway, struck a toll booth, and then drove onto the beach and into the water.

A child was struck while in the water and transported to the hospital, she said. The extent of the child's injuries were not immediately known. It was also unclear how many people were hurt nor the extent of their injuries.

The incident happened around 5 p.m.

Video shared with FOX 35 showed a crowd of people surrounding a vehicle that appeared to be on the beach and partly in the ocean. In the video, one person can be heard saying "my baby, my baby."

