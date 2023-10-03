Homecoming festivities marred by violence on the campus of Morgan State University Tuesday evening.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department are on the scene of what was initially an active shooter situation at a student dormitory in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive.

Police confirmed via X that multiple people have been shot.

They are asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area.

The Baltimore-based HBCU kicked off its homecoming festivities this week. On Tuesday, the school held its annual Mister and Miss Morgan State University Coronation Ball.

