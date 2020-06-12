Multiple RVs damaged in fire at Motor Depot in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A plume of black smoke was visible for miles early Friday evening after multiple recreational vehicles caught fire at a business on S 50th Street, near Causeway Boulevard, in Tampa.
Tampa Fire Rescue crews were able to put the fire out within about an hour. One "minor injury to a civilian" was reported.
The cause of the fire was still being determined. All of the vehicles impacted were owned by Motor Depot, Tampa FR said.
Tampa FR said S 50th St. was closed between St. Paul Street and Causeway Blvd.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
A large plume of smoke was visible for miles after recreational vehicles caught fire on Causeway Boulevard.
Advertisement