Multiple RVs damaged in fire at Motor Depot in Tampa

Updated 39 mins ago
Tampa
RV fire at Motor Depot in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - A plume of black smoke was visible for miles early Friday evening after multiple recreational vehicles caught fire at a business on S 50th Street, near Causeway Boulevard, in Tampa.

Tampa Fire Rescue crews were able to put the fire out within about an hour. One "minor injury to a civilian" was reported.

The cause of the fire was still being determined. All of the vehicles impacted were owned by Motor Depot, Tampa FR said.

Tampa FR said S 50th St. was closed between St. Paul Street and Causeway Blvd.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

