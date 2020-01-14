Murder suspect turns himself in to Polk County Sheriff's Office

A man wanted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office for a deadly shooting has turned himself in.

The sheriff's office says Celso Omar Sanchez Acosta, AKA "Coqui," turned himself in after five days on the run.

Deputies say the 29-year-old shot and killed another man last Wednesday, possibly during a dispute over a horse.

Photo via PCSO

Deputies say it was just after 7 p.m. Wednesday when they were called to Oakland Road East in Lakeland. They found Henry Fernandez-Soto behind a home with a gunshot wound to his chest; the 24-year-old was hospitalized but passed away early this morning.

According to Fernandez-Soto's girlfriend, the couple had driven to the home to pick up some horse-riding equipment from Sanchez Acosta. The men were meeting at the location, but neither man resides there.

The woman told detectives that while she waited in the car, she heard gunshots and watched as Sanchez Acosta came running after Fernandez-Soto, pointing a gun at him.

She also told them that the two men had an ongoing dispute regarding the alleged theft of a horse. She said that Fernandez-Soto told her recently that Sanchez Acosta had verbally threatened him and mentioned a rifle.