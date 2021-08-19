Murder trial interrupted after defendant tests positive for COVID-19

Ronald Hamilton’s murder trial came to an abrupt halt on Thursday after he tested positive for COVID-19. Hamilton is accused of killing and robbing Jarmaal Rumlin in March 2016.

Hillsborough County prosecutor Megan Newcomb said, "Mr. Rumlin made two mistakes on March 1. His first mistake was being flashy, showing off. The second mistake Mr. Rumlin made is trusting the wrong person…The only person whose fingerprints are in that exact location at the time and the place where Mr. Rumlin was killed is this defend it Ronald Lee Hamilton."

Prosecutors say Hamilton shot Rumlin in the back of the head while the two sat in his car and then stole his cash and jewelry.

But Hillsborough County Public Defender Maria Dunker said Rumlin and Hamilton were really good friends and were often together so his fingerprints in Rumlin’s car doesn’t prove anything. Dunker says the real killer is still out there.

"Why was Mr. Rumlin killed? Was it a robbery was someone upset with him? Did he meet with someone? Who took his life? And most importantly who killed Jarmaal Rumlin?" asked Dunker.

But prosecutors say Hamilton was the last person to see him alive. They say he befriended Rumlin, gained his trust and then callously took his life and his flashy things.

After Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19, the jury was sent home and told to return on September 13 to resume jury duty.

