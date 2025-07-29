Murder trial of man accused of stabbing, burning victim begins Tuesday

The Brief Donnie Adams is standing trial for first-degree murder and arson. Prosecutors say Adams stabbed Rogelio Betancourt, then lit him on fire in Riverview in July 2023. Adams was taken into custody after jumping off the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Manatee County.



A man facing murder charges for allegedly stabbing another man and lighting him on fire before jumping off the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is set to stand trial in a Tampa courtroom, with opening statements expected Tuesday.

Case against Donnie Adams

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the 10000 block of Banfield Dr. in Riverview to check out a report of a fire on July 19, 2023.

First responders found Rogelio Betancourt with upper body trauma and severe burns. He was rushed to the hospital and later died.

Investigators identified the suspect as Donnie Adams, who was 53 at the time. HCSO said Adams left the scene and said he would kill himself.

About 30 minutes later, according to deputies, Adams was spotted in Manatee County, where he jumped off the Sunshine Skyway Bridge into the water.

Donnie Adams jumped into the Gulf to avoid arrest in 2023. Image is courtesy of HCSO.

First responders got Adams out of the water. He then went to the hospital with severe burns that investigators said were self-inflicted.

Adams has remained in custody the past two years while awaiting trial for first-degree murder and arson.

Pictured: Donnie Adams in court.

What's next:

Adams, who is now 55, faces life in prison if convicted of murder.