Mystery items found on Daytona Beach Shores after beach eroded by Hurricane Nicole

After Hurricane Nicole washed the sand away from the beaches in Volusia County, it unearthed something. Though, right now, no one is quite sure what it exactly what unearthed.

Images from Volusia County Beach Safety and FOX 35 SKYFOX Drone shows a series of wooden-like pillars protruding from the sand. Could it be an old ship? Or perhaps an old wooden pier? Something else? Watch drone video in the player above for a bird's-eye view.

A spokesperson with Volusia County said the items were discovered last week on the beach at Daytona Beach Shores, but released no other details.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo via Volusia County Beach Safety (After Hurricane Nicole washed the sand away from the beaches in Volusia County, it unearthed something. Though, right now, no one is quite sure what it is. )

It's not clear if it's being investigated, or if whatever it is will be removed or left up to nature.