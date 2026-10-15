Naked man seen near St. Petersburg school claimed he was part of art exhibit: SPPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after St. Petersburg officers said they found him walking nude through Campbell Park next to an elementary school.
Nude man found near school
What we know:
An officer responded to Campbell Park at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday following a call regarding a naked man in the area. Upon arrival, the officer said they located Carlos Luis Miller-Orraca walking through the park completely nude.
When questioned by law enforcement, Miller-Orraca reportedly first claimed he was participating in a nude art exhibit. He then told the officer he believed he was at a nude resort, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
What we don't know:
Police have not released additional details regarding what led to Miller-Orraca's presence at the park or whether any children were present at the adjacent school at the time of the incident.
Charges and park trespass
What's next:
Officers arrested Miller-Orraca and charged him with exposure of sexual organs. Authorities also officially trespassed him from Campbell Park.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a spokesperson with the St. Peterburg Police Department.