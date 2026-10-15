Naked man seen near St. Petersburg school claimed he was part of art exhibit: SPPD

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The Brief Police arrested a nude man walking through Campbell Park on Tuesday morning. The park is located directly adjacent to an elementary school. The man offered officers conflicting explanations, including claiming to be part of a nude art exhibit.



A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after St. Petersburg officers said they found him walking nude through Campbell Park next to an elementary school.

Nude man found near school

What we know:

An officer responded to Campbell Park at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday following a call regarding a naked man in the area. Upon arrival, the officer said they located Carlos Luis Miller-Orraca walking through the park completely nude.

When questioned by law enforcement, Miller-Orraca reportedly first claimed he was participating in a nude art exhibit. He then told the officer he believed he was at a nude resort, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details regarding what led to Miller-Orraca's presence at the park or whether any children were present at the adjacent school at the time of the incident.

Charges and park trespass

What's next:

Officers arrested Miller-Orraca and charged him with exposure of sexual organs. Authorities also officially trespassed him from Campbell Park.