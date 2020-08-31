Narcan distributed to communities struggling with overdose, addiction

Johanna Diaz doesn't want to leave home without Narcan. She says her neighborhood often feels like a hotspot for drug overdoses.

"I think it is just a duty for humanity," she said, after picking up several free dose from the Trinity Church in New Port Richey.

The doses are being given out by Rachel Starostin of the Grace Recovery Home for Women. The Department of Children and Families provided over 3,000 doses. Over 1,000 were given out Monday.

"[Addiction] is in every family," Diaz said. "I don't know a person who isn't affected by addiction today."

Pasco County deputies say between March and July of last year, there were 121 calls for an overdose. This year, there were 570. They believe the pandemic is increasing anxiety and decreasing job opportunities, leading people to turn to drugs for an escape.

"It's a community-wide problem, and it takes a community-wide solution," said Phil Kapusta of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Though deputies can't say this is exactly why, Starostin believes the 2,000 doses she has given out have helped lower the number of deaths. While 37 died in May, 18 died in June and 9 died in July. Overdoses are down 16%, but deaths are down 75%.

"We are going directly into the streets," she said. "We are going to neighborhoods where they are having a lot of overdoses and walking around with backpacks, handing it out."

Of course, preventing the overdose itself is the first goal, but having doses of Narcan on-hand gives Johanna some peace of mind.

"If everybody says somebody else will do it, it's a bystander reaction, everybody expects anyone else to help. Nobody ends up helping," she said.

Anyone with questions about free Narcan, contact Grace Recovery homes at 727-255-2036.