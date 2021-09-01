NASA searching for out-of-this-world experiments by students

Alright, future astronauts, NASA has a challenge for you.

The space agency wants students to come up with experiments they can do in suborbital space. The latest project is called the "Tech Rise Challenge."

It is open to any students from 6th to 12th grades. It has to be a team of at least four students and an educator. The proposals will include an experiment that will reach space but not orbit the Earth or on a high-altitude balloon.

Each will spend about four hours in space so the experiments can be conducted. The winning teams will each get $1,500 to build their experiment and reserve a spot on either a rocket or balloon.

LINK: Information on how to apply for the Tech Rise Challenge

Each proposal needs to be submitted by November 3. The 57 winning teams will be chosen in January.

They're also looking for judges too. Those individuals need to have an expertise in either engineering, atmospheric research or space.