NASA to hire people to pretend to live on Mars for a year

NASA says they are hiring people to pretend to live on Mars.

Four people will live in ‘Mars Dune Alpha Habitat’ for a year. That is inside the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The mission will try to stimulate problems that astronauts might encounter getting to and living on the Red Planet.

The space agency is not just seeking anybody though. They are looking for someone with a Master's degree in a STEM field and a minimum of a thousand hours piloting an aircraft.

The project kicks off next fall.

