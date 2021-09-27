National Coffee Day deals and freebies you won’t want to miss

Wednesday, Sept. 29, marks National Coffee Day and it might be one of the most brew-ti-ful days of the Fall season.

To celebrate one of the world’s most beloved caffeinated beverages, various companies will be roasting up some warm and toasty deals to help avoid any mid-day crash.

Catch all these deals and freebies brewin’.

Starbucks - The company simultaneously celebrating it’s 50th anniversary as well as National Coffee Day. To commemorate the occasion, Starbucks will offer customers who bring in a clean reusable cup, free cups of its famous Pike Place Roast brewed coffee at participating locations.

Dunkin’ Donuts - Sign up as a DD Perks Member and get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

McDonald’s - Pick up any size Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee for $0.99. This offer is valid through Dec. 21, 2021. Get more details on the McDonald’s website.

Panera Bread - On Sept. 29, inform a Panera Bread cashier that you’re a parent or caregiver and receive free coffee all day.

Peet’s Coffee - Peet’s is offering 25% off beans, K-Cup Pods, and espresso capsules if you use the promo code GOODSTUFF on the company’s website.

7-Eleven - 7Rewards members can snag a free any-size hot coffee with the purchase of a baked good. Members of the rewards program can also get a free extra-large hot coffee with any delivery purchase made through the company’s app, 7NOW.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf - Customers can get a free regular-size brewed coffee with any purchase of a food or bakery item valued at $2 or more.



