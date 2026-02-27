Monster Jam roars through Tampa this weekend

The Brief Monster Jam is rolling back into Tampa this weekend at Raymond James Stadium. Two action-packed shows will feature 12,000-pound trucks in a series of competitions. Event organizers say the 12 top drivers will battle for the Stadium Championship Series East title and a spot in the Monster Jam World finals in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 2 through 4.



Raymond James Stadium will be roaring this weekend, as Monster Jam comes to town.

The two-day event will feature male and female drivers performing stunts and racing in 12,000-pound trucks.

Monster Jam came to Tampa last year and was held at Benchmark International Arena.

This year, the football field at Raymond James Stadium has been turned into a dirt track.

Big picture view:

Event organizers say the 12 top drivers will battle for the Stadium Championship Series East title and a spot in the Monster Jam World finals in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 2 through 4.

Some fan favorites will be featured this weekend, including Thunderoarus and Digatron.

Timeline:

There are Monster Jam shows on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are still available, and you can click here for details.

There is also a Pit Party before each show, where families can take pictures with the trucks, get autographs from drivers and participate in some pre-show festivities.

The Pit Party on Saturday is from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Pit Party on Sunday is from 11:30 a.m. To 1:30 p.m.

An event ticket and Pit Party Pass are required for entry.

Click here for more information about Monster Jam.