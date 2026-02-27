Expand / Collapse search

Monster Jam roars through Tampa this weekend

By
Published  February 27, 2026 10:45am EST
Tampa
FOX 13 News
'Monster Jam' weekend in Tampa

'Monster Jam' weekend in Tampa

Monster Jam is at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. FOX 13's Kylie Jones talked to one of the drivers about what fans can expect.

The Brief

    • Monster Jam is rolling back into Tampa this weekend at Raymond James Stadium.
    • Two action-packed shows will feature 12,000-pound trucks in a series of competitions.
    • Event organizers say the 12 top drivers will battle for the Stadium Championship Series East title and a spot in the Monster Jam World finals in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 2 through 4.

TAMPA - Raymond James Stadium will be roaring this weekend, as Monster Jam comes to town.

The two-day event will feature male and female drivers performing stunts and racing in 12,000-pound trucks.

Monster Jam came to Tampa last year and was held at Benchmark International Arena.

This year, the football field at Raymond James Stadium has been turned into a dirt track.

Big picture view:

Event organizers say the 12 top drivers will battle for the Stadium Championship Series East title and a spot in the Monster Jam World finals in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 2 through 4.

Some fan favorites will be featured this weekend, including Thunderoarus and Digatron.

READ: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 2026: Here’s what to know

Timeline:

There are Monster Jam shows on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are still available, and you can click here for details.

There is also a Pit Party before each show, where families can take pictures with the trucks, get autographs from drivers and participate in some pre-show festivities.

The Pit Party on Saturday is from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Pit Party on Sunday is from 11:30 a.m. To 1:30 p.m.

An event ticket and Pit Party Pass are required for entry.

Click here for more information about Monster Jam.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by a press release for the event.

Tampa