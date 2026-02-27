Monster Jam roars through Tampa this weekend
TAMPA - Raymond James Stadium will be roaring this weekend, as Monster Jam comes to town.
The two-day event will feature male and female drivers performing stunts and racing in 12,000-pound trucks.
Monster Jam came to Tampa last year and was held at Benchmark International Arena.
This year, the football field at Raymond James Stadium has been turned into a dirt track.
Big picture view:
Event organizers say the 12 top drivers will battle for the Stadium Championship Series East title and a spot in the Monster Jam World finals in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 2 through 4.
Some fan favorites will be featured this weekend, including Thunderoarus and Digatron.
Timeline:
There are Monster Jam shows on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are still available, and you can click here for details.
There is also a Pit Party before each show, where families can take pictures with the trucks, get autographs from drivers and participate in some pre-show festivities.
The Pit Party on Saturday is from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Pit Party on Sunday is from 11:30 a.m. To 1:30 p.m.
An event ticket and Pit Party Pass are required for entry.
Click here for more information about Monster Jam.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by a press release for the event.