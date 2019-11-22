Navy personnel rescue manatee stranded on north Florida beach

Navy personnel came to the rescue of a beached manatee in Jacksonville on Thursday.

The environmental team from Naval Station Mayport spotted the stranded manatee on Mayport Beach around 9 a.m.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted with the rescue.

The manatee was transported in a truck to the Jacksonville Zoo to receive medical care.

FWC says so far this year, it's assisted with 73 manatee rescues in the state between Jan. 1 and Nov. 15. Their report said injury by watercraft was one of the most common reasons why manatees need assistance.

It is unclear what caused the manatee to become stranded in this instance.