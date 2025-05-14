Navy veteran blesses Tarpon Springs with handcrafted chocolates and baked goods

The Brief The owner of the Baking Soldier, Hayley Johnson, came to Florida during the COVID pandemic to get away from a bad relationship. Johnson, a Navy veteran, is blessing the Tarpon Springs with handcrafted chocolates and baked goods. Along with homemade Italian cookies and Italian cookie pops, the Baking Soldier also offers chocolate painting classes that feature wine tasting.



A Navy veteran is blessing the Tarpon Springs community with her homemade creations after she turned to baking to escape a bad situation.

The backstory:

The owner of the Baking Soldier, Hayley Johnson, came to Florida during the COVID pandemic to get away from a bad relationship.

Hayley Johnson

Johnson found solace in her baked goods and chocolate shop.

During the Gulf War, she was stationed as a military police officer in Japan.

Hayley Johnson

Johnson says her specialty is the famous Dubai chocolate bar.

READ: Air Force veteran shares artistic talent through personalized plaques and signs

What they're saying:

"I was just curious what the thing tasted like," she says. "Instead of trying to find it, I just made it."

The Baking Soldier in Tarpon Springs.

Along with homemade Italian cookies and Italian cookie pops, the Baking Soldier also offers chocolate painting classes that feature wine tasting.

The Baking Soldier is located at 11 N Pinellas Ave. in Tarpon Springs. They are open Wednesday through Saturday.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Corey Beckman.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: