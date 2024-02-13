Navy veteran receives new mortgage-free home in Tunnel to Towers’ Land O’ Lakes development

Retired Navy Petty Officer Jerry Padgett, who was severely injured in battle, was shedding tears as he approached his new home on a hand-powered bike.

The veteran first received a new state-of-the-art wheelchair, and then a new mortgage-free home from Tunnel to Towers, an organization founded after the 9/11 attacks that helps injured military, first responders and their families.

"Wow, just wow," said Padgett, as he and his wife Sally and son Mikey opened the door.

READ: Two Dunedin World War II veterans celebrate 100th birthdays

Their new smart home is specially built so that Padgett can live independently. It has lower countertops, bigger showers, wider hallways and many other adaptive features designed to make life more manageable.

Padgett, who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, was left with spinal cord damage and a traumatic brain injury after an IED exploded, causing a stairway he was using as shelter to cave in.

"Our foundation feels it is our duty as Americans to make sure that we take care of those who served our country and protected our freedom," said Jeanna Dellaragione of Tunnel to Towers.

The Padgett family received the fourth home in the organization’s "Let Us Do Good Village" in Land O’ Lakes. Tunnel to Towers expects to have 31 homes there by the end of the year, all of them with special, adaptive features to accommodate injured military and first responders.

MORE: Plant City veteran gifted new, mortgage-free home for his family

As Padgett toured his new home, his eyes lit up.

"I used to have to take showers at the YMCA or go to the public community pool," he said. "This home is going to give me so much pride."

Padgett said the home’s adaptive features will lift the burden of constant care off of his wife and son.

"I’m not a hero," he said. "My wife and son are heroes."

This home is more than a place to live for the Padgett’s. It’s a place that will change their lives.