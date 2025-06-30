Nearly $500K of cocaine washes up on Florida beach: WCSO

The Brief The Walton County Sheriff's Office says nearly $500,000 of cocaine washed up on the beach over the weekend. Deputies say a beachgoer discovered 25 bricks on Sunday morning – each marked with an image of famous cartoon character Yosemite Sam. It's not known where the drugs came from before washing ashore.



A beachgoer in the Florida Panhandle made quite the discovery when deputies say hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs washed up on the beach.

What we know:

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, someone discovered 25 bricks, each marked with an image of famous cartoon character Yosemite Sam. Inside the bricks, according to deputies: nearly $500,000 of cocaine.

Courtesy: Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they confiscated the cocaine and logged it into evidence.

What we don't know:

It's not known where exactly the drugs came from before ending up on the beach.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the sheriff's office wrote, in part: "While enjoying our beautiful beaches, if you come across any square groupers, PLEASE call us immediately and DO NOT touch suspicious packages. The contents could be extremely harmful. We’re here if you need us."

