Neighbor tries to save 82-year-old Dunedin woman from fire; burglary, homicide detectives investigating

An 82-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in her home Thanksgiving morning, and now the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office homicide and burglary units are investigating.

Deputies say s neighbor tried to save 82-year-old Patricia Mitchell after hearing the woman yelling for help at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The neighbor tried to pull Mitchell from the single-story apartment on Lakeview Lane in Dunedin, but Mitchell died at the hospital later that day.

The Dunedin Fire Department responded to the fire to put out the flames.

According to detectives, the main door to the apartment was open, but the screen door was closed. They have not explained how that might have led them to put investigators with homicide and burglary on the case.

They said the fire appears to be accidental, but the Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.